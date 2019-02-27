  • kz
    Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary Chairman of Board appointed

    22:05, 27 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decision of the only shareholder, the Aerospace Committee of the Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Azamat Batyrkozha was appointed the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC, the company's press service reports.

    Born in 1972, he is a graduate of the Kharkov Krylov higher military command engineering school of missile troops.

    Since last November has been serving as the president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary National Company JSC.

