Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary to produce drones for National Guard

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary will produce new drones for the National Guard. This was announced at a meeting of Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, Lieutenant General Ruslan Zhaksylykov with the a delegation of JSC NC Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary, Kazinform reports.

The delegation was headed by Vice President for Space Systems and Technologies, People's Hero of Kazakhstan, Major General of Aviation Aidyn Aimbetov, the press service of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary informs.



The sides signed a memorandum on information and business cooperation. The document is aimed at expanding mutually beneficial cooperation by exchanging technologies and experiences in space technologies and services, development of cooperation in order to increase competitiveness at the domestic market.







"Today's memorandum will boost further cooperation between Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary and the National Guard on manufacture of air drones, monitoring of mobile objects, maintenance of navigation devices and creation of geo-information systems," Ruslan Zhaksylykov said.

In turn, Vice President of the company Aidyn Aimbetov said that the company is pleased to cooperate with the National Guard since the company's mission is to implement competitive space technologies in the interests of the country.