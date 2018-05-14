Kazakhstan, Georgia FMs to mull development of bilateral coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Foreign Affairs Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov will meet with Mikheil Janelidze, Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, in Astana on May 16, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Mikheil Janelidze is set to pay an official two-day visit to Kazakhstan on May 16-17.



At the bilateral meeting the heads of foreign ministries of the two countries will focus on the state and prospects of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres as well as exchange views on international and regional problems of mutual interest.



The meeting will result in signing of the Program of Cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Georgia for 2018-2019.