Kazakhstan, Georgia hold 10th meeting of Intergovernmental Commission

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today, the 10th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Georgia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Kazakh delegation was headed by Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, the Georgian delegation was headed by Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Natela Turnava. The meeting was also attended by representatives of ministries and interested companies of the two countries.



During the meeting of the Commission, a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in such areas as trade, investment attraction, agriculture, transport, communications, information technology and innovation, science, tourism, healthcare, industry and others were discussed.



Minister Sklyar noted the ongoing work on the mutual promotion of exports, which is expressed in a 29% increase in turnover for 2 months in 2019 (from 10 to 13 million USD). Kazakhstan's exports also increased by 29% due to an increase in wheat supplies 11fold, as well as exports of natural gas and equipment for processing rubber and plastics.



The parties also expressed satisfaction with the work done on the development of the Trans-Caspian international transport route and agreed to continue working to develop the transit potential of the two countries by establishing competitive tariff conditions, reducing delivery time and increasing the volume of freight traffic along the Trans-Caspian corridor.



In conclusion, the ministers of the two countries noted that during its work, the Commission has established itself as an effective mechanism and platform for discussing and resolving important issues of bilateral cooperation.



Following the 10th meeting of the Commission, the relevant protocol was signed.



Reference:



According to Kazakhstan statistics, the volume of commodity turnover between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Georgia in 2018 amounted to USD 87 million, which is 34.6% more than in 2017 (USD 64.6 million).



Exports from the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia in 2018 amounted to USD 53.6 million, which is 38.5% more compared to 2017 (USD 38.7 million).



Imports from Georgia to the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2018 amounted to USD 33.4 million, which is 28.9% more compared to 2017 (USD 25.9 million).