Kazakhstan-Georgia ministerial consultations held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of departments of foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Georgia have held today ministerial consultations at the Kazakh MFA, Kazinform cites the ministry's press service.

Kazakhstan and Georgia's delegations were headed by Valikhan Turekhanov, Director at the CIS Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and David Kereselidze, Director of the Department of Asia and Oceania of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, respectively.

During the consultations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas. They also considered issues of the interaction between the two countries in the international arena, including within the UN and the OSCE.

A particular attention was given to the development of the countries' transit-transport potential. The sides emphasized the importance of continuing work within the framework of TRACECA (Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia), the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway corridor.

As a result of the meeting, the delegations agreed to hold the next round of Kazakhstan-Georgia political consultations in Tbilisi in 2019.