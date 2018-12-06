Kazakhstan-Georgia ministerial consultations held in Astana
Kazakhstan and Georgia's delegations were headed by Valikhan Turekhanov, Director at the CIS Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and David Kereselidze, Director of the Department of Asia and Oceania of the Georgian Foreign Ministry, respectively.
During the consultations, the sides discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas. They also considered issues of the interaction between the two countries in the international arena, including within the UN and the OSCE.
As a result of the meeting, the delegations agreed to hold the next round of Kazakhstan-Georgia political consultations in Tbilisi in 2019.