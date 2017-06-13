Kazakhstan, Georgia vow to step up inter-parliamentary cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin has met with President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili in Astana today, Kazinform has learned from the chamber's press service.

Mr Nigmatulin congratulated the Georgian leader on the opening of the National Day of Georgia at Astana EXPO-2017 and thanked for support and participation in the exhibition.



The sides discussed Kazakhstan-Georgia bilateral relations and noted there is a huge potential for cooperation in all spheres.



It was noted that priority areas in which Astana and Tbilisi can cooperate are industrial and innovative projects, the Advanced Industrial and Innovative Development Program and development of the Astana International Financial Center.



Speaking of the international agenda, the Majilis Speaker highlighted President Nazarbayev's initiatives aimed at the settlement of regional and global security issues.



The Georgian President, in turn, thanked Mr Nigmatulin for warm reception.



"All the time we've already spent in Astana, starting with the meeting with the President of Kazakhstan, we feel goodwill, warmth and openness of your country. We look forward to President Nazarbayev's visit to Georgia in the nearest future and hope for new exciting projects," President Margvelashvili said.



Utmost attention was paid to strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Georgia. The Majilis Speaker and the Georgian President stressed the importance of developing contacts between MPs of both countries.



In conclusion, Mr. Nigmatulin expressed confidence that President Margvelashvili's visit to Kazakhstan will cement cooperation between the two nations, especially at inter-parliamentary level.