Kazakhstan, Germany agree on preliminary issue of transit permits for 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Germany agreed on a preliminary exchange of transit permits for 2018, Kazinform has learned from Ministry of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry, the sides agreed to issue 12,250 permits for the Kazakh side and 6,000 thousand for the German side, as well as 1,000 third-country permits for both sides.

The agreement was reached during the meeting of the mixed Kazakhstan-German commission on international road transport in the city of Bonn.

The parties also discussed cooperation in the field of automobile transport and determined quotas for the exchange of permit for the coming year.

It should be noted that in the 9 months of 2017, compared with 2016 cargo transportation by road between the two countries rose by 37.8 thousand tons, from 166 to 204 thousand tons.