Kazakhstan, Germany develop national technical and vocational education

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Federal Republic of Germany hosted a meeting of the delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Vice Minister of Healthcare and Social Development Daulet Argandykov with the leadership of the Trier Chamber of Crafts (Rhineland-Palatinate) on Oct. 12, 2015.

The Kazakh delegation also included senior officials of the Ministry of Education and Science and National Chamber of Entrepreneurs Atameken. The main item on the agenda of the negotiations was the practical issues of implementation of the "Nazarbayev-Merkel" Initiative, aimed at introducing the German model of dual system of technical and vocational education in Kazakhstan. The sides noted the mutual interest and availability of specific projects, which are being implemented as part of this Initiative, according to Kazakh Foreign Ministry .

Having welcomed the guests, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Germany Bolat Nusupov briefed the German side on the main provisions of the National Plan "100 Concrete Steps", New Economic Policy "Nurly Zhol" and noted the importance of successful implementation of the agreement on introduction of the German system of dual education in Kazakhstan, reached during the visit of the Kazakh President to Berlin in 2012. In turn, the head of the Trier Chamber of Crafts Karel Kriz informed about the implementation of the partnership project between the Trier Chamber of Crafts and NCE Atameken, aimed at raising the professional level of teachers of technical schools and providing internships in Germany. The project includes education programs in 7 most demanded technical specialties and relevant professions of the vocational technical schools of Astana, Almaty and the Almaty region, as well as the Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.