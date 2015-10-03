Kazakhstan, Germany discussed bilateral cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Sergey Volkov, who is on a working trip to Germany, met with Chairman of Germany-Central Asia Parliamentary Group, Bundestag Deputy Manfred Grund and held political consultations with Andreas Peschke, Director for Central and Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia at the Federal Foreign Office, for discussing the topical issues of bilateral relations and international agenda.

The Kazakh diplomat informed the German side of the foreign political initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined by him at the 70th jubilee session of the United Nations General Assembly in New-York on September 28, the main provisions of 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan and other important aspects of the country's development. Besides, the Vice FM stressed the importance of nomination of Kazakhstan for the UN Security Council non-permanent membership for 2017-2018 and the opportunities of bilateral cooperation arising within the EEU, Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO and the forthcoming Astana EXPO-2017.

The parties stated both countries' successful interaction in implementation of the agreements reached during the Kazakh President's visit to Germany in 2012, in particular, partnership in raw materials, technological and industrial sectors as well as implementation of the German dual-diploma model in Kazakhstan.

The parties noted also the role of ethnic Germans inhabiting Kazakhstan and those who moved to Germany from Kazakhstan serving as a "live bridge" between the two countries. In this regards, the parties agreed to continue the talks on simplifying EU visa requirements for Kazakhstan.

The German side, in turn, highlighted the importance of Kazakhstan's foreign political initiatives in restructuring the UN's activity and highly evaluated the institutional reforms outlined in 100 Specific Steps Nation's Plan. The importance of the theme of EXPO-2017 - The Energy of Future - was stressed too.

In general, the parties expressed mutual interest to further develop and strengthen cooperation in all issues of bilateral cooperation conditioned by dynamic development of Kazakhstan as a key partner of Germany in CA region as well as the challenges of the international agenda.