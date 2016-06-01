Kazakhstan, Germany discussed prospects of inter-parliamentary coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis Committee for Legislation and Court-Legal Reforms Nurlan Abdirov met today with Deputy of the German Bundestag Axel Fischer.

The parties discussed a wide range of issues of cooperation and noted that both Kazakhstan and Germany have potential for expanding mutually beneficial partnership.



N.Abdirov briefed about the policy of the Kazakh President and emphasized that German business gains paces in our country.



The German Parliamentarian, who participated yesterday in "Religions against Terrorism" International Conference noted activeness of civil society of Kazakhstan.



"Your country is on a right path. We would like to support you," said Fischer. "In our report, we will touch upon the future of our relations and what measures must be taken to increase their efficiency," added he, Kazinform learnt from the Majilis' press service.