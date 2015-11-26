Kazakhstan, Germany eye closer anti-corruption cooperation

BERLIN. KAZINFORM - A delegation from Kazakhstan led by Alik Shpekbayev, deputy chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Civil Service Affairs and Fight on Corruption, paid a working visit to Berlin on November 24-25.

On the first day of the visit Mr. Shpekbayev met with Deputy Managing Director of Transparency International Miklos Marschall and Head of Directorate of the Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection Dr. Bernhard Böhm. At the meetings the sides exchanged information and discussed the issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the sphere of anti-corruption. Mr. Shpekbayev informed the German officials of how Kazakhstan fights and prevents corruption and corruption-related crimes in line with instructions of President Nursultan Nazarbayev and the new National Plan "100 specific steps". Participants of the meetings reiterated the importance of closer cooperation between law-enforcement agencies of the two countries. On the second day of the trip Mr. Shpekbayev had a meeting with Sabine Donner of Bertelsmann Foundation during which the Kazakh side made a presentation of the agency's work. The meeting also focused on the most relevant issues of fight against corruption and further cooperation. The German side highly appreciated Kazakhstan's reforms in anti-corruption and expressed readiness to expand cooperation.