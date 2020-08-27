Kazakhstan, Germany held online meeting to debate coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The online meeting dedicated to the deepening of Kazakh-German cooperation in the field of subsoil use and geology was attended by managers and representatives of more than 100 leading German companies, including Volkswagen, Siemens, Linde, Schaeffler, Knauf, Lufthansa, SMS group, DMT, etc, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

In his speech, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar informed partners from Germany about the reforms of the Government of Kazakhstan in the field of geology and subsoil use in order to increase competitiveness, create market conditions for investors, and improve the professional and technological level of the industry. Sklyar noted that in the conditions of post-crisis development, special attention will be paid to the issues of economic diversification and the creation of new industrial production.

Active work in this direction is carried out within the framework of the Intergovernmental Agreement «On Partnership in Raw Materials, Industrial and Technological Spheres between Kazakhstan and Germany», signed Feb. 8, 2012, within the framework of the visit of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Germany.

The investment potential in the field of mining and smelting was presented by the deputy akims of Pavlodar and Karaganda regions. The heads of the Ministries of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and JS NC KAZAKH INVEST took part in the meeting.

The German side was represented by Executive Director of German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations Michael Harms. He noted the importance of strengthening bilateral economic ties in raw materials cooperation, the implementation of joint projects for the production and processing of products. Federal Government Commissioner of Germany for Raw Materials Thomas Gäckle also emphasized the relevance of trade, economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Representative of the Federation of German Industries (BDI) Matthias Wachter, Managing Director of Hermann Paus Maschinenfabrik GmbH Franz-Josef Paus and Head of the EBRD Representative Office in Kazakhstan Agris Preimanis paid special attention to the prospects for participation in the development of mining and metallurgical complex in Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, a question-and-answer discussion took place, where the participants discussed the implementation of practical issues, an agreement was reached to continue regular similar meetings in the future.