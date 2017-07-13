Kazakhstan, Germany negotiate using Kazakhstan's transit potential

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan and Germany are negotiating the use of Kazakhstan's transit potential for cargo transportation, said Germany's Director-General for External Economic Policy Eckhard Franz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are talking about infrastructure and logistics, as well as industrial structures establishment. One of the end points of the Silk Road is the port in Duisburg, which is an internal river port, where the long way of goods transported from China to Europe ends," he said on the sidelines of the 11th meeting of the Kazakh-German intergovernmental working group on Trade and economic cooperation.

He also dwelt on the issue of cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

"Kazakhstan now ranks fourth in oil supply to Germany. This indicates a major development dynamics in this area. Germany is interested in diversifying energy supply and in this context Kazakhstan plays an important role. We have extensive experience in equipment manufacturing for oil production and are following with great interest the implementation of projects on oil and gas pipelines in the Caspian Sea," noted Mr. Franz.