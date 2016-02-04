Kazakhstan-Germany Readmission Agrt ratified by Senate

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Draft law "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Federative Republic of Germany on Admission and Transit of Persons (Readmission Agreement)," has been approved today at the Senate's plenary session.

According to Acting Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Demeuov, the document was signed in Berlin on December 10, 2009 by both countries’ foreign ministers. The Agreement stipulates the procedure of identification and return of the persons who breached the rules of entry and stay in the territory of the two states.

Demeuov explained that this category of people includes those who illegaly crossed the border of the countries or those who arrived legally, but stayed in the territory of the countries upon expiration of their visas or residence permitd.

“The ratification of the Agreement will enable us to counter illegal migration and ensure readmission of the persons illegally staying in the territory of our countries as per the international law provisions,” said he.