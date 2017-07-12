Kazakhstan, Germany to join efforts in boosting cargoes via Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has summed up the results of the negotiations with German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier held today in Akorda residence, Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Head of Kazakhstan noted that the talks were meaningful as they discussed the issues on development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation. At the same time, the issues of international and regional processes were not neglected. As a result, the leaders reached agreements to strengthen the ties between Kazakhstan and Germany.

"Today, we are entering the level of the strategic partnership for the widest range of political and economic relations. (...) I informed the President on the processes of Kazakhstan development, foreign policy targets, and about our region," Nursultan Nazarbayev noted.

The President of the host country reminded that Germany is a reliable friend and key economic partner of Kazakhstan. Over 900 enterprises with stakes belonging to German businesses are successfully operating in our country. More than $4 billion of direct investment has been attracted.

"We continue that work, upscaling our relations. We have discussed the possibility that German businesses would be involved in using advanced technologies in Kazakhstan industrialization process. The main emphasis is on the effective implementation of the agreement for partnership in raw material, industrial and technological areas we have. It is necessary to strengthen collaboration as to privatization, and training of professional technical personnel. It is important to intensify bilateral cooperation in energy, agriculture, transit and transport. Taking into account the favorable geographic location, we intend to join efforts in promoting the overland delivery of goods through Asia from China to Germany. For the first time we are entering the joint projects introducing the elements of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Kazakhstan," the Head of State said.

According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the efficient work by the Joint Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council is of utmost importance. The President informed that over 20 documents worth nearly $1bn have been signed following the results of the business council session today.

"We are working in research, educational, cultural and humanitarian spheres. The strong ties between the German community of thousands in Kazakhstan and Kazakhstani Germans in Germany are important for the partnership," he added.

The Leader of the Nation also highlighted the commonality of the two countries' approaches to the current issues of the international politics. "Owing to Germany's support and Mr. Steinmeier's personal efforts, the European Union's first Central Asia Strategy for 2007-2013 was adopted, as well as the Water Initiative for our region was launched. We express our gratitude to you and your country for ratifying the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the EU and Kazakhstan. We highly appreciate the role of Germany in the world politics, in particular, the G20 Summit hosted recently in Hamburg. Needless to say, we have discussed the problem in Ukraine and the Middle East and touched upon the topic of humanitarian and cultural relations, expansion of the Kazakh-German University and personnel training," Nazarbayev concluded.

Recall that the Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier is paying his official visit to Kazakhstan.