Kazakhstan gets formal invitation to MMA World Championships

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan has received an official invitation to the Amateur MMA World Championships that will be held in Bahrain from November 12 to 19, according to the press service of the MMA Federation of Kazakhstan.

The invitation came from the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF), which is a partner of the UFC - the world's largest MMA promotion.

This year Kazakhstan was on a hot streak at the first Asian Open Championships in Singapore, winning 3 gold, 2 silver, and 3 bronze medals. President of IMMAF Kerrith Brown highly appreciated the Kazakh team's success in Singapore and expressed the desire to see exactly the same strong team at the World Championships.

The MMA Association of Kazakhstan plans to arrange several stages of training camps to make up the national team that will defend the country's honor at the World MMA Championship in Manama, Bahrain.

Recall that the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) considers Sweden as the undisputed leader. However, at the last Asian Championships in Asia, the Scandinavian team faced plenty of competition from the Kazakh team as the former lost in the team scoring but won in the individual all-around event.