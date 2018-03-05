Kazakhstan getting ready for SCO Summit in Quingdao

BEIJING - QUINGDAO. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev has had a working visit to Quingdao, Shandong province, on March 1-3 within the framework of the upcoming participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev in the SCO Summit in June 2018, Kazinform reporter in China reports.

The diplomat and Vice-Mayor of Quingdao discussed the agenda and organizational aspects of preparation for the SCO Summit and the issues of promotion of trade, economic, interregional, transport and logistical cooperation, increase of goods turnover and interlinking of Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol new economic policy and China's Economic Belt of Silk Road initiative.

The parties exchanged opinions about activation of interaction in petrochemical industry, machine engineering, electric energy generation, construction of infrastructure, transport logistics, tourism, and production of consumption goods.







There has been achieved an arrangement to establish brotherhood relations between Quingdao and one of Kazakhstan cities.

Shakhrat Nuryshev expressed gratitude for active participation of the Chinese city leading enterprises in EXPO-2017 in Astana.

The Kazakh diplomat also met with the management of Hisence, Haier, Ballon Group, and the bonded area of Quingdao port and the Center of innovation cooperation "One Belt, One Road". Shakhrat Nuryshev also met with Vice-President of Haier corporation Sun Shubao and discussed the perspectives of creation of a household equipment assembly facility on the territory of Kazakhstan.



At the meeting with Hisence Vice President Jia Shao Qian the parties exchanged opinions on implementation of the program Digital Kazakhstan and the address of the President of Kazakhstan to the nation. Also there were discussed the perspectives of cooperation in the field of introduction of Smart City technologies in Kazakhstan.



Shakhrat Nuryshev visited the bonded zone of the sea port Quindao and Ballon Group storage facilities where he familiarized with the exposition of the goods imported, including those from Kazakhstan. The parties had a considerable exchange of opinions on increase of export and further processing of Kazakhstan's agricultural and meat products in the Chinese market using the potential of the zone and the electronic commerce system.



The issues of promotion of export of Kazakhstan's goods in the Shandong province market were discussed during the visit to the Center of Innovation Cooperation "One Belt One Road" in Licang district of Quingdao. The parties made preliminary agreement about exposition of different kinds of Kazakhstan goods in the Chinese Center in order to find potential importers.