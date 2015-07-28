Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary starts pilot and commercial operation of 2nd ERS

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary" led by Marat Nurguzhin has returned from a working trip to Guildford, UK.

Kazakhstan's experts took part in the main stage of orbital tests takeover. Under the contract, the acceptance was conducted at SSTL Company (general subcontractor of the Kazakh space system of medium resolution). According to Marat Nurguzhin, "KazEOSat-2" orbital testing ended successfully. In addition, the meeting has reviewed and discussed current issue related to the projects, in particular, technical support of the SS ERS MR after final acceptance, "KazEOSat-2" insurance, as well as orbit correction training. The final takeover of the space system of remote sensing of medium resolution is scheduled for early October 2015. After this procedure the SS ERS MR will become the property of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary". Recall that the first Kazakh Earth remote sensing satellite "KazEOSat-1" with high spatial resolution was put into operation in 2014. At the moment is is successfully operating in orbit.