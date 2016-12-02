Kazakhstan goods to be offered on Alibaba

ASTANA.KAZINFORM - The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan are now working on getting Kazakhstan goods on Alibaba internet shelves.

According to Vice-Minister of Agriculture Gulmira Issayeva, Kazakhstan products have big potential on the Chinese market where ecologically pure goods meeting world organic standards are in priority.

"At the moment we are carrying out big work with Chinese authorities on removing the existing restrictions and barriers to get access to their market", the Vice-Minister said.