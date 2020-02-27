  • kz
    Kazakhstan grabs 2 medals at track and field match meet in Minsk

    19:00, 27 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Indoor U-20 Match took place in Belarus on February 25-26, the National Olympic Committee’s press service reports.

    It brought together 12 countries. As a result, Kazakhstan scored 116 points to rank tenth in the medal count. Italy’s field track team leads the overall count with 241 points while Belarus finished second with 220 points. The Polish team rounded out the top three.

    Two Kazakh athletes won silver medals in high jumping. Notably, Kristina Ovchinnikova cleared 1.88 m setting her personal best.


    Belarus Kazakhstan Sport для ANSA
