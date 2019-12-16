Kazakhstan grabs first gold at Qazaq Kuresi Worlds

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Daulet Nietbayev won the gold medal in the 55 kg weight category at the now-running Qazaq Kuresi World Championships.

Nietbayev crashed Mongolian wrestler Davaaniyam Bukshulum to pick gold. Ikram Abdreimov of Uzbekistan rounded out the top three.

As earlier reported, the Qazaq Kuresi World Championships kicked off in Aktobe. It brings together sportsmen from 40 countries, including Ukraine, Georgia, Austria, Norway, Estonia, France, Ireland, Germany, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, the UK, Kyrgyzstan, India, Russia, etc.

As stated there, the key goal of the championship is to form a healthy lifestyle through the development of national sports.

On the Day 1, wrestlers competed in the 60 kg, 90 kg, 100 kg, and +100kg weight classes.