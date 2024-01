CHOLPON -ATA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Oksana Pismennaya (75 kg) has won today a gold medal in the women's arm-wrestling at the III World Nomad Games underway in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Oksana Pismennaya defeated Hungary's Brigitta Ivanfi in the 75 kg weight class on her way to the victory.