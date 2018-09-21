Kazakhstan grabs silver at World Judo Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's judoka Yerlan Serikzhanov has lost in the final of the Baku World Judo Championship, SPORTINFORM reports.

Yerlan Serikzhanov defeated Junior Carlos of Mozambique, Baruch Shmailov of Israel, Vadim Bunescu of Moldova, Kherlen Ganbold of Mongolia and Tal Flicker of Israel on his way to the final.



In the final bout Kazakhstan's judoka lost to Japan's Hifumi Abe in men's 66 kg to win a silver medal.