  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan grabs silver at World Judo Championship

    20:26, 21 September 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's judoka Yerlan Serikzhanov has lost in the final of the Baku World Judo Championship, SPORTINFORM reports. 

    Yerlan Serikzhanov defeated Junior Carlos of Mozambique, Baruch Shmailov of Israel, Vadim Bunescu of Moldova, Kherlen Ganbold of Mongolia and Tal Flicker of Israel on his way to the final.

    In the final bout Kazakhstan's judoka lost to Japan's Hifumi Abe in men's  66 kg to win a silver medal.  

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!