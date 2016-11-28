Kazakhstan grabs silver in World MMA Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the final day of the World MMA Championship in Macau two Kazakhstani fighters faced their Russian opponents.

In welterweight Kazakhstani Goyti Dazaev lost by points to Russian Alibeg Rasulov. And in heavyweight Kazakh Alimzhan Suleymanov who had debuted at the international arena was lost to Russian Amirkhan Isagadzhiev by TKO.

In team ranking, Kazakhstan stands the second losing only to Russia that grabbed all the gold medals of the championship.

In total, Kazakhstan has 2 silver medals won by Goyti Dazaev (77.1 kg) and Alimzhan Suleymanov (93 kg), and 4 bronze medals brought by Mirat Bekishev (61.2 kg), Altynbek Bakhtygeldinov (70.3 kg), Murad Abdurakhmanov (84 kg) and Erkinbek Inzhel (93 kg).

