Kazakhstan grain export potential makes 7.5 mln tons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The grain export potential of Kazakhstan is estimated at the level of 7.5 million tons by the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

"In accordance with the information from the regions, despite the difficult weather conditions over 20 million tons of grain was harvested this year with the yield of 13.5 centners per hectare. We estimate the grain export potential to be at the level of 7.5 million tons," Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev told at the sitting of the international coordination committee of exporters and investors.

He also noted that Kazakhstan and China signed the protocol on removal of restrictions for export wheat from Kazakhstan.

"Moreover, we think that the export of our grain will grow because are going to be able to supply grain to Southeast Asia through China. Besides, it is planned to increase our presence on the markets of China and increase the volume of grain export to Iran and the Persian Gulf countries," he added.