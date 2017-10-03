Kazakhstan, Greece mark 25 years of diplomatic relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On 1 October 2017 Kazakhstan and Greece mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

In the span of a quarter century, our governments have made substantial advancements and achieved progressive results in building relations underpinned by the principles of equality and mutual respect. The Greek diaspora in Kazakhstan as well as numerous former Kazakhstan citizens of Greek descent living in the Hellenic Republic have paved the way for the continuous expansion of people-to-people connections and even family ties between our nations, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh MFA's press service.



Greece is a long-standing and reliable partner for Kazakhstan in Europe. While the multi-faceted cultural and humanitarian cooperation plays a major role in bilateral relations, economic and investmentpartnerships between states are playing increasingly visible role.

In recent years special mechanisms for Kazakh-Greek dialogue -the Intergovernmental Commissionon Economic and Technological cooperation as well as the Parliamentary Friendship Group- have gained increased influence.



Our nations are putting into practice a relatively new form of the interregional cooperation between the EAEU and EU. Astana and Athens recognize the significant potential for collaboration in the economic field and in transportation and logistical linkages.



Kazakhstan and Greece advocate for the strengthening of global energy security and ubiquitous development of alternative energy sources. Greece's participation in the International Specialized Exhibition EXPO 2017 once again confirmed our shared views on the issue and laid the groundwork for promising cooperation in the green energy field.



Taking into account the similarity of our positions within the framework of international organizations, Kazakhstan and Greece stand for the strengthening of their collaboration in the international arena in the interests of the continued democratization of the international relations system based on international legal norms and principles of mutual respect.



Over the recent years our nations have made decisive steps towards bringing our relations to a qualitatively new level. We are pleased to note a mutual intent to continue developing bilateral interaction.