Kazakhstan Guard of Honour and Presidential Regiment Aibyn Band perform at Spasskaya Tower

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM On September 5 the Red Square in Moscow witnessed the start of one of the largest military music shows - Spasskaya Tower.

After the V-Day Parade, Spasskaya Tower is rightly named the most spectacular event in Russia's cultural life. It is held on the Moscow City Day which celebrates its 868th jubilee this year.

The first festival was organized in 2009.

26 teams representing 14 countries of the world gathered in Moscow for the festival. Servicemen of China and Mexico, Roman policemen and Belgian stilt-walkers joined Spasskaya Tower for the first time.

Kazakhstan was represented at the festival by the Guard of Honour and Guard of Honour, who performed in the event for the fourth time. By the way, Kazakh team was honored the first prize last year.