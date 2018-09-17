Kazakhstan hails Int'l Theatre Festival of Caspian Countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The II International Theatre Festival of Caspian Countries, dated to the 90th anniversary of the People's Artist of Kazakh SSR, laureate of the state prize of Kazakh SSR, well-known film and theatre actor Nurmukhan Zhanturin, took place in Mangystau, the governor's press service reports.

The festival was organized in cooperation with the administration of Mangystau region, TURKSOY and with support of Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry.



Actors of eight theatres gathered there to share practice, lay foundation for further mutual cultural cooperation.



The Theatre Festival of Caspian Countries aims at the strengthening of cultural ties and exchange of repertoires among theatres of Caspian countries.