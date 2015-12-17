Kazakhstan hammered Italy at U20 Hockey World Championship

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan crushed the Italian squad 7:0 at the Ice Hockey U20 World Championship in Vienna, Austria on Wednesday (December 16), Sports.kz reports.

Kazakh forward Alikhan Assetov put his team on the scoreboard in the 10th minute of the first period. His teammate Ilya Lobanov gave Kazakhstan a 2:0 lead at the start of the second stanza. Then, Denis Sentyushkin, Alikhan Assetov, Bekmukhanbet Tolepbergen and Nikita Neznamov upset Team Italy by scoring goal apiece in the middle period. Kazakhstani Igor Borovikov scored the seventh and winning goal in the 45th minute of the match. That was the first win for Kazakhstan in Group A match at the championship. Previously the Kazakh side lost to Germany (2:3) and Latvia (3:5). Today our hockey players will face off with Norway.