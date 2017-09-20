Kazakhstan hands note to Kyrgyzstan in response to protest note

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chargé D'Affaires of the Kyrgyz Republic has received a response from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, Kazinform cites the ministry's press service.

On September 20, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan summoned the Chargé D'Affaires of the Kyrgyz Republic and presented a response to the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry as follows: "... The Kazakh side is extremely surprised at the reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic to the meeting between the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and one of the candidates for the Kyrgyz Republic Presidency held on the 19th September in Almaty. The Head of State's meetings with prominent politicians and leaders of political parties of various countries take place on a regular basis at their request and fully comply with international practice. At the same time, such events are open, transparent, and widely covered in mass media."

It is stressed in the ministry's note that on August 14, in Astana, the Head of State held a similar bilateral meeting with another candidate for the presidency of the Kyrgyz Republic, former Prime Minister Sooronbay Zheenbekov.

"Also, we express the bewilderment with the misinterpretation of the Head of State's statements by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic. At the abovementioned meetings, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan did not speak out in support of any particular candidate for the Kyrgyz Republic presidency. Besides, negotiating with Kyrgyz representatives in Astana and Almaty, the Head of State expressed readiness to effectively cooperate with any elected President of the Kyrgyz Republic in whom the fraternal Kyrgyz people will have confidence," the Kazakh MFA said. "In this respect, we firmly reject the assumptions of the Kyrgyz side on interference in internal affairs and attempts to influence the choice of the Kyrgyz Republic people. We believe that such a reaction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic is inconsistent with the spirit of traditionally fraternal relations between the two peoples and the Treaty on Allied Relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kyrgyz Republic to which the Kazakh side remains committed..."

Recall it was stated on the website of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Foreign Affairs that it summoned the Chargé D'Affaires of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kyrgyz Republic R. Karibzhanov and handed the note of protest on September 20.