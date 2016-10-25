  • kz
    Kazakhstan harvested 23.6M tons of grain

    11:41, 25 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan harvested 23.6 million tons of grain, according to Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kuandyk Bishimbayev.

    "This year Kazakhstan reaped a record high harvest. As of October 24, Kazakhstan harvested 23.6 million tons of grain, that is 18.1% more than last year," said Minister Bishimbayev at the session of the Government on Tuesday.

    Growth in agricultural production made 4.9%, driven by a 7% increase in crop production. It was mentioned that livestock production increased by 2.5%.

    It should be noted agricultural production grew in all regions of Kazakhstan in the reporting period, except for Mangistau region that saw a 12.3% drop.

    Akmola (13.1%), Kostanay (7.9%) and West Kazakhstan regions (6.8%) recorded the biggest increase in production this year.

