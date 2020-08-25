Kazakhstan harvested 3.3 mln ha of grain and grain legume crops

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This year the country’s harvesting campaign rates are higher as compared to the last year.

«As of today Kazakhstan has already gathered 3.3 mln ha of grain and grain legume crops that is 21.2% of the total acres,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov said.

The average crop yield is 13.5 centners per hectare.

The total acres this year reached 22.7 mln ha, grain and grain legume crops cover 15.8 mln ha, vegetables and cucurbits occupy 457,400 ha, etc.