  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan harvests 2 mln tons of wheat

    14:04, 19 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of August 19, Kazakhstan has harvested 2,025,200 tons of grain, Kazinform reports.

    According tothe Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, farm producers secured 1,039,300 ha of crops or38.7% of the total harvested area of countrywide. The average crop yield is 19.5 centers/ha.

    As ofreporting date in 2018 the regions gathered 923,300 ha of 35.8% of the country’sharvested acres. The average crop yield made 18 centners/ha.

    As earlier reported,Kazakhstan took 15,059,700 ha in the harvest in 2018. The average yield settledat 15.1 centners/ha.

    Tags:
    Harvest Agro-industrial complex development Regions Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!