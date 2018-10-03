  • kz
    Kazakhstan harvests over 18.1 mln tons of grain

    10:59, 03 October 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has harvested 18.17 million tons on grain as of October 3, 2018, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Kazakhstani farmers have harvested 13,453,700 hectares, which constitutes 89.5% of the areas planted to grain crops, with the average yield of 13.5 centners per hectare.

    As of October 3, 2017, farmers had harvested 15,170,300 hectares or 99% of the areas planted to crops, with the average yield of 14 centners per hectare.

    This year the harvested area occupies 15,026,100 hectares, whereas in 2017 it was 15,323,600 hectares.

     

     

