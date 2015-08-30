  • kz
    Kazakhstan has a bright future - deputy of European Parliament

    12:39, 30 August 2015
    Photo: None
    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Deputy of European Parliament Andrejs Mamikins believes that Kazakhstan has bright future.

    "I realize how important the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Constitution is for the people of Kazakhstan. For everyone who has worked hard for the past two decades for the benefit of the country. These people built the new Kazakhstan," the Latvian politician told Kazinform correspondent. "The most important thing that there are many anniversaries ahead, because I am confident that your country has an incredibly bright future," he added.

    EU 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution News
