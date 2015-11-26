Kazakhstan has all necessary conditions for development of civil society - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the UN Summit in September, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan had all the necessary conditions for development of the civil society.

According to the information of the school of political management of the Nur Otan Party, about 13 thousand non-governmental organizations are currently working in Kazakhstan. They are serving as mediators between the state and people as well as carry out the functions of social changes in the society contributing to addressing of different problems.

The recently adopted Law "On amendments to several legislative acts on the issues of activities of non-governmental organizations" is believed to give a new impetus for development of the civil society in Kazakhstan. The Law provides for allocation of financial grants, prizes and bonuses for non-governmental organizations. At the same time the Law provides for the new requirements aimed at increasing of responsibilities and transparency of the activities of non-governmental organizations.