Kazakhstan has always had transparent elections - Serbian observer

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dragomir Karić, an international observer from Serbia, expressed his view on the organization of the snap presidential election in Kazakhstan.

Mr. Karić congratulated Kazakhstani people on today's election. "The First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took a right decision," he said.



The observer underscored the fact of participation of the first female candidate Daniya Yespayeva in the election race. "You have a female candidate. I haven't seen her yet, but I hope to get acquainted with her," said Karić. "You have always had transparent presidential election," he added.