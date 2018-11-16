Kazakhstan has gained $132 billion since Tengiz development start

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has received $132 billion over the years of development of the Tengiz oil and gas field located in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of TCO.

"Since 1993 through September 2018, TCO's direct financial payments to the Republic of Kazakhstan exceeded $132 billion. This includes salaries for Kazakhstani employees, purchases of goods and services of domestic producers and suppliers, payments to government-owned enterprises, dividend payments to the Kazakhstani shareholder, and taxes and royalties paid to the Government. In the first three quarters of 2018, direct payments to the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to over $7.2 billion," the press service informed.

It is to be recalled that in January-September of this year, 21.5 million tons or 171.3 million barrels of crude oil were produced at Tengiz Field. In the first three quarters, TCO also sold more than 1 million tons of liquefied gas, 6.9 billion cubic meters of dry gas, as well as 1.8 million tons of sulfur.