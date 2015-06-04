Kazakhstan has great potential in agricultural sphere - C. Masters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has a great potential in the agricultural sphere, director of the office of "Baker and McKenzie - CIS Ltd" Curtis Masters told prior to beginning of the sitting of the Foreign Investors Council.

"Kazakhstan has a great potential in the agricultural sphere. Therefore, Kazakhstan has huge prospects for export of food products, grain and other agricultural products," C. Masters said.

He also noted that Kazakhstan was traditionally considered as a country exporting oil, gas and metals.

"I think that agricultural products can become one of your greatest natural resources," C. Masters said.