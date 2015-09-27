Kazakhstan has made significant progress in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals - N. Nazarbayev

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the UN Summit on Implementing New Sustainable Development Agenda, the press service of Akorda informs.

The Summit has discussed the results of the measures taken to implement the Millennium Declaration, which stated the main Development goals and objectives until 2015. The participants of the event have adopted the Sustainable Development Goals.

Addressing the Summit, the President of Kazakhstan emphasized that our country has achieved significant progress in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals.

In particular, Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan has strengthened the foundations of statehood and created the conditions for the development of civil society. In addition, the country's GDP has grown by 19 times; income per capita has reached USD 13 thousand.

The President also noted the positive health indicators: life expectancy of Kazakhstanis exceeds 71 years, poverty has decreased by 11 times - from 34 to 3 percent rate, infant and maternal mortality has decreased by 65 percent, significant progress has been made in the fight against AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis .

Kazakh President emphasized that our country reduces greenhouse gas emissions and takes care of the conservation of biological diversity of the planet.

"We have approved the National Concept of transition to a green economy. The disappearance of the Aral Sea is a threat not only to our region but to the whole world. Each year winds pick up about 75 million tons of a toxic dust-salt that have already been detected in Europe and Antarctica. With the support of the World Bank, we managed to restore the northern part of the Aral Sea. We are actively cooperating with the UN and the international community in the area of rehabilitation of the former Semipalatinsk nuclear test site. The Central Asian countries are expecting assistance in combatting environmental problems of the region," the President said.

Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that Kazakhstan supports a global document on the development of the planet.

"Adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals is a turning point for the countries and peoples of the world. The final document of the Summit will be a truly global guide aimed at the development and prosperity of the world," emphasized N.Nazarbayev.

President noted that the goals and targets of the new UN document coincide with the priorities and objectives of Kazakhstan.

"Our response to current challenges is "Kazakhstan - 2050" Strategy which aims at the country's accession to the top 30 most developed countries of the world. We are implementing "The Plan of the Nation - Five institutional reforms" which purpose is to modernize the state apparatus, improve the work of civil and legal institutions, and further industrialize the economy. Revival of the Silk Road is important for the countries of the Eurasian continent. We are building rail roads and highways linking the Pacific Ocean and Europe, the Middle East," said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

In this context, the President of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of uniting around the idea of the Great Eurasia which will bring together the Eurasian Economic Union, the Economic Zone of the Silk Road and the European Union. In addition, Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the issues of uneven progress in different parts of the world.

"The negative trend is exacerbated by conflicts in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The current immigration crisis arose not only through the rising number of wars but the development of imbalances. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, in 2014 the combined military spending of all nations exceeded USD 1.7 trillion or 2.3 percent of global GDP," said the President of Kazakhstan.