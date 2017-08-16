  • kz
    Kazakhstan has new representative at CSTO Permanent Council

    17:53, 16 August 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhanybek Imanaliyev has been appointed as the new Plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Permanent Council under the Organization for Collective Security Treaty (CSTO), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the corresponding decree on the appointment.

    The President also decreed to relieve Vladimir Alessin of the post of the Plenipotentiary representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the Permanent Council under the Organization for Collective Security Treaty (CSTO) after the latter reached the retirement age.

