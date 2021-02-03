NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan has not registered Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine yet,» Kazakh Healthcare Ministry said, Kazinform correspodent reports.

«The registration dossiers is being considered, we form the corresponding package. It is being considered. The first batch of the vaccine up to 22,000 doses in conformity with the permission of the one-time delivery was brought in the country,» chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Healthcare Yerlan Kiyasov said noting that the vaccine would be registered soon.

«Prior to the vaccination the Ministry requested all information concerning clinical trials of the vaccine in Russia,» Healthcare Vice Minister Azhar Giniyat said.

«We received all reports on the first, second and third stages, the expertise was conducted by the Kazakh national centre of expertise of pharmaceuticals. The one-time delivery of the vaccine was allowed,» she resumed.