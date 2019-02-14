Kazakhstan has people to be proud of, says Information Minister

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" republican project has once again demonstrated that Kazakhstan has those people to be proud of and who set an example, Minister of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev said on Khabar TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The President announced the idea to implement ‘100 New Faces' Project via Article ‘Rukhani Janghyru', the point of which was that the modernization of public consciousness among people is impossible without demonstrating vivid, true-life and, what is more, motivating examples. (...) Through media, films, interviews, meetings with the public, we want to tell people about the heroes who live next to us. This project has once again proved that we have the people to be proud of and whom to point at as an example," said the minister.



Dauren Abayev told about the story of one of the participants of the "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" project, mentioning that such stories deserve to be known by all Kazakhstanis.

"Paralympian swimmer Yerzhan Salimgereyev made a speech yesterday. In his childhood, he lost an arm and a leg, became disabled. For a long time, he could not find himself in life. However, at a certain point, Yerzhan decided to simply understand what he was capable of, and where the limits of his capacities were. He dedicated every day to swimming. He trained for three hours a day, improving his abilities. Thanks to his work and perseverance, Yerzhan turned out to be the best in Kazakhstan, then in Asia, and now in the world," Dauren Abayev added.



It is to be recalled that a meeting of President Nursultan Nazarbayev with winners of the republican project "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" took place yesterday in Astana.