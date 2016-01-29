Kazakhstan has resources to overcome crisis - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We have resources to overcome the current crisis, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declared at the 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party on Friday.

"We have to learn how to live in new reality, find opportunities for development and overcome risks. Some people think that oil prices will increase in the nearest future. But we have to learn how to live in this reality," President Nazarbayev said, addressing members of the Nur Otan Party at the congress.

The Head of State especially stressed that ‘the Nur Otan Party should be ready to work hard in such complicated conditions'.