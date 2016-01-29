  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan has resources to overcome crisis - President

    12:30, 29 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We have resources to overcome the current crisis, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev declared at the 17th extraordinary congress of the Nur Otan Party on Friday.

    "We have to learn how to live in new reality, find opportunities for development and overcome risks. Some people think that oil prices will increase in the nearest future. But we have to learn how to live in this reality," President Nazarbayev said, addressing members of the Nur Otan Party at the congress.
    The Head of State especially stressed that ‘the Nur Otan Party should be ready to work hard in such complicated conditions'.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan News Parties and Organizations President Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!