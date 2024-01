ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's bicycle rider Alexey Lutsenko has won a gold medal in the Men's 150km Individual Road Race at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia, Olympic.kz reports.

Alexey Lutsenko added the second gold medal to the country's tally scoring 3:25:25.



Another Kazakhstani riders Eugeniy Gidich finished 40th, Zhandos Bizhigitov 42nd and Daniil Fominyh came 43rd.