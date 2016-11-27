  • kz
    Kazakhstan hauls 4 medals at AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

    09:19, 27 November 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani boxers clinched one gold, two silver and one bronze medals at the AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships 2016 in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Welterweight Saddriddin Akhmedov was the only representative of Kazakhstan who claimed gold at the championships. He outclassed Ukrainian Pavlo Gula in the epic final battle.

    Much to the regret of Kazakhstani boxing fans, Samatali Toltayev and Bek Nurmaganbet who were up for gold lost their final bouts to American Marc Castro in Bantamweight (56 kg) and Scottish William Hutchison in Middleweight (75 kg) respectively. Both boxers settled for silver.

    Bronze went to light heavyweight Bekzad Nurdauletov of Kazakhstan who defeated Russian Sergei Murashev.

