Kazakhstan hauls shooting bronze at 2015 Summer Universiade

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani women's shooting team hauled bronze at the Women's Skeet Team event at the 2015 Gwangju Summer Universiade on Wednesday morning, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Jitka Peskova, Libuse Jahodova and Barbora Sumova of the Czech Republic won gold with 196 points. Silver went to Russia represented by Maria Meleshchenko, Natalia Vinogradova and Ekaterina Begoulova. Team Kazakhstan consisting of Assem Orynbay, Zhaniya Aidarkhanova and Angelina Michshuk scored 191 points and collected bronze. Thailand and India rounded out the top five. This is the third medal for Kazakhstan at the 2015 University Games.