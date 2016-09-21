Kazakhstan hauls silver at 2016 Asian Volleyball Cup in Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's national volleyball team collected silver at the 2016 Asian Volleyball Cup for women in Vietnam.

Team Kazakhstan succumbed to old foes China 3:0 (25:19, 25:19, 25:13) in the final showdown, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Volleyball Federation of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Thailand settled for bronze medals.



Member of the Chinese team Li Jing was named the best player of the tournament. Irina Lukomskaya, Kristina Anikonova and Yekaterina Zhdanova of Kazakhstan were praised for their performance as well.



The first AVC tournament was held back in 2008 in Thailand and the Chinese squad captured the title that year. It should be noted that China won the tournament four times.