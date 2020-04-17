Kazakhstan heading into warm weekend

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers with thunderstorms and gusty wind are in store for the west and northwest of Kazakhstan this weekend, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, an Atlantic cyclone will affect the weather condition in western and northwestern Kazakhstan which will be doused by occasional showers and pounded by bleak wind on April 18-20.

Other parts of the country will enjoy weather mainly without precipitation. Temperature will rise to +20,+28°C in the north and +25,+35°C.

Patches of fog will be observed in some parts of the country.