ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstan men's ice hockey team has secured another victory at the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade in Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the previous matches, the Kazakh players defeated the national teams of Latvia (10-1) and Sweden (5-0).



With 9 points in Group B, Kazakhstan shares the first place with Canada, outstripping Switzerland, Latvia, Sweden, and Great Britain.